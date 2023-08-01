Operation Delta, a new multi-platform shooter, reveals itself with a super small teaser

A brand new mobile shooter has been announced courtesy of development company iDreamSky. Operation Delta is extremely light on the details at the moment, but we do know that it’s set to be released not only onto mobile but PC and consoles as well, so it’s sure to be an interesting one at the very least!

The fact that Operation Delta is coming to consoles especially intrigues me personally, as it does incline me to believe that it must have a pretty decent budget. While lower-budget mobile games can make their way to PC without much fuss, it’s quite rare that they end up on consoles, so this might be one that’s hoping to contend with legends like Battlefield or even Call of Duty.

To be quite frank, beyond the release platforms, we have next to no information. There’s a light teaser, which is pictured above, and that’s about it aside from the name as well. So, let’s speculate where we can within the boundaries of what we have, shall we?

The teaser only offers an action-packed scene of numerous military-clad individuals rappelling into a stairwell, seemingly firing both guns and bows alike at each other. Given that we do also know the game is a shooter, my assumption is a first-person shooter beyond anything else, and though this is a bit of a leap, I’m willing to say that this could even be a battle royale.

Take that with a grain of salt, as really the image just has that sort of vibe about it to me, but this could end up being a normal ol’ deathmatch shooter as well. Heck, it might even dabble in the extraction-shooter side of things since games like Escape from Tarkov have been so successful.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we can gather off of what’s been revealed so far, but keep your eyes peeled for any more information as it is slowly released, likely throughout this year!