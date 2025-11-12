OpenRock Link 20 Headset review - "A sick headset that converts into earbuds"

The detachable mic transforms your Link 20 from earbuds to a headset

After a very successful Kickstarter campaign, OpenRock has unveiled its latest device, the Link 20 Headset. The Link 20 comes in an attention-stealing, bright orange box. Remove the lid and you’ll spot the included charging case with the left and right earbuds, and detachable mic packed snugly inside it. Beneath the earbuds and their packaging, you’ll find a user manual and charger cord.

The earbuds are slim and look rather sleek in all black. The slender silicon ear hooks connect to the earbuds themselves. Each earbud features one button on the upper side and strong magnets for attaching the microphone on the bottom.

With the Link 20 Headset, OpenRock aims to offer a comfortable listening experience. Simply slide the ear hooks around your earlobes so that the earbuds rest against your inner ear. The device's ear hooks are made of flexible silicone. The flexibility allows the Link 20 headset to contour to your ear for a more secure fit. Simply slide the 0.8mm Ti-wire ear hooks around your earlobes, letting the earbuds rest gently against your inner ear. Upon first putting on the Link 20, I was surprised by how comfortable and lightweight the earbuds are.

Link 20 Headset Becomes Mildly Uncomfortable After Prolonged Use

The Link 20 Headset will keep your ears feeling fairly comfortable even during extended use, thanks to its three-point pressure distribution system, which evenly disperses weight. I spent a few hours listening to some of my favourite true crime podcasts and blasting punk music on Spotify. By the end of my listening session, I felt just some minor discomfort in my upper earlobes. However, I tend to be an over-ear headphones kind of gal, so if you’re used to wearing earbuds, you may feel absolutely fine.

You can easily transform your Link 20 earbuds into a functional headset by attaching the microphone. The mic can be magnetically attached to either bud, so it's really down to your preference. I found the mic picked up my voice clearly, with no distortion. I had no trouble being heard correctly while using the Link 20 during phone conversations. Featuring MagShield FusionTech plating, the microphone is both water and dust-resistant.

To customise your audio experience, download the OpenRock app on your smartphone. After pairing to the app, you’ll be able to switch between sound modes and adjust settings like limiting decibel output for hearing safety. There’s even a feature that lets you locate your missing earbuds.

The Link 20 features four audio modes: music, vocal, beast, and custom. Vocal mode is best for phone conversations or listening to podcasts, while beast mode brings the bass.

You can also adjust the sound balance between the left and right buds so that the sound is primarily emitted from one side. Tap Gestures in the app and toggle between left and right to customise the functionality associated with single through quadruple and long taps for each bud.

The OpenRock Link 20 Headset Delivers Crisp, Clear Audio

OpenRock stands by the belief that audio devices should enhance your listening experience without drowning out the world around you. And the Link 20 headset was clearly designed with this philosophy in mind. Unlike many earbuds, which are partially inserted into the ear, the Link 20 just rests against your ears.

With its open-ear design, the Link 20 lets you stay engaged with your surroundings without sacrificing sound quality. It doesn’t matter if you’re listening to music, chatting on the phone or streaming your favourite comfort show. Sound always comes through sounding clear.

The Link 20 headset features a pretty decent battery, which lasts for 13 hours of music or 9 hours of talk time. However, the included charging case lasts much longer, with 52 hours of music and 36 hours of talk time. The stylish charging case is oval-shaped and just about fits in the palm of my hand.

The charging case is black and has the company name emblazoned in a bold orange across the front. When you open the lid, you’ll see the magnet charging ports contoured to fit the left and right buds. There’s also a place to store the detachable mic against the inside of the lid.

The Link 20 Headset is Great on the Go

There’s no need to stay by your connected smart device while using the Link 20 headset. OpenRock utilises Bluetooth 6.0, which grants a steady connection up to 15 meters while indoors and up to 30 meters outdoors. Setting my phone aside, I found the connection remained strong as I moved freely through my home.

The OpenRock Link 20 earbuds provide a high-quality, customisable audio experience. The silicone ear hooks keep your ears feeling comfortable even after wearing them for several hours. The detachable microphone picks up vocals clearly, and the connection stays strong even when you stray from your connected device.

OpenRock is selling the device for $149.99, which is a little steep, especially since it may cause you some mild discomfort. Still, the OpenRock Link 20 Headset is an excellent choice if you're looking for a headset with crisp audio for on-the-go use.