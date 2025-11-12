OpenRock Link 20 Headset review - "A sick headset that converts into earbuds"

After a very successful Kickstarter campaign, OpenRock has unveiled its latest device, the Link 20 Headset. The Link 20 comes in an attention-stealing, bright orange box. Remove the lid and you’ll spot the included charging case with the left and right earbuds, and detachable mic packed snugly inside it. Beneath the earbuds and their packaging, you’ll find a user manual and charger cord.
The earbuds are slim and look rather sleek in all black. The slender silicon ear hooks connect to the earbuds themselves. Each earbud features one button on the upper side and strong magnets for attaching the microphone on the bottom.
With the Link 20 Headset, OpenRock aims to offer a comfortable listening experience. Simply slide the ear hooks around your earlobes so that the earbuds rest against your inner ear. The device's ear hooks are made of flexible silicone. The flexibility allows the Link 20 headset to contour to your ear for a more secure fit. Simply slide the 0.8mm Ti-wire ear hooks around your earlobes, letting the earbuds rest gently against your inner ear. Upon first putting on the Link 20, I was surprised by how comfortable and lightweight the earbuds are.
You can easily transform your Link 20 earbuds into a functional headset by attaching the microphone. The mic can be magnetically attached to either bud, so it's really down to your preference. I found the mic picked up my voice clearly, with no distortion. I had no trouble being heard correctly while using the Link 20 during phone conversations. Featuring MagShield FusionTech plating, the microphone is both water and dust-resistant.
The Link 20 features four audio modes: music, vocal, beast, and custom. Vocal mode is best for phone conversations or listening to podcasts, while beast mode brings the bass.
You can also adjust the sound balance between the left and right buds so that the sound is primarily emitted from one side. Tap Gestures in the app and toggle between left and right to customise the functionality associated with single through quadruple and long taps for each bud.
With its open-ear design, the Link 20 lets you stay engaged with your surroundings without sacrificing sound quality. It doesn’t matter if you’re listening to music, chatting on the phone or streaming your favourite comfort show. Sound always comes through sounding clear.
The Link 20 headset features a pretty decent battery, which lasts for 13 hours of music or 9 hours of talk time. However, the included charging case lasts much longer, with 52 hours of music and 36 hours of talk time. The stylish charging case is oval-shaped and just about fits in the palm of my hand.
The charging case is black and has the company name emblazoned in a bold orange across the front. When you open the lid, you’ll see the magnet charging ports contoured to fit the left and right buds. There’s also a place to store the detachable mic against the inside of the lid.
The OpenRock Link 20 earbuds provide a high-quality, customisable audio experience. The silicone ear hooks keep your ears feeling comfortable even after wearing them for several hours. The detachable microphone picks up vocals clearly, and the connection stays strong even when you stray from your connected device.
OpenRock is selling the device for $149.99, which is a little steep, especially since it may cause you some mild discomfort. Still, the OpenRock Link 20 Headset is an excellent choice if you're looking for a headset with crisp audio for on-the-go use.