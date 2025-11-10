Cable Guys Buds Pro The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington review - "A little Jack!"

Make Jack Skellington hold your earbuds

Stylish details that show off the brand

Holder and earbud set

Cable Guys are known for their little holders, which come in a variety of different characters following a bunch of different themes. In their range of Cable Guys Pro Buds, the figures themselves are smaller, being the perfect size to hold a case full of a pair of earbuds. The Cable Guys Buds Pro The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington is a quick, small, yet fun little holder and earbuds combination.

Unlike the Jack Skellington Cable Guys Phone Holder, this smaller version is much cuter. His head is more round, his fingers less lanky, and the whole thing just looks sort of cute! The base is on the plain side, and within his short arms is an earbud case that matches Jack Skellington's suit.

I am really impressed with the case itself, which has some great detail work. The front and back look like a suit, but the top has a spider and bat pattern, and the bottom also has a web pattern.

The charging cable plugs into the bottom of the Jack Skellington Buds Pro, which I normally have a lot of issues with due to having to place it down so that it charges; however, with the stand, I am fine with it. The cable that comes with it is USB to USB-C, and there are also a few different earbud sizes that you can choose from.

The earbuds themselves are only of okay quality. The whole thing isn't focused on the best sound quality or customisation options - instead, this is more of a decoration and casual pair of earbuds that you can wear showing off your love for the movie. The sides of the earbuds have a little skull, bat and pumpkin pattern, which is a very nice touch. They get the job done at the end of the day.

They have four to five hours of charge per full charge of the earbuds themselves and an additional 20 hours of charge with the case fully charged, which isn't the worst but isn't the best either. There is a green light on the front that shows when it is charged.

Everything is just as expected, really! I do like the theming and see how this can make such a fun novelty for those who are looking for a new pair of earbuds that have a bit of character to them.