Onigiri will soon have blockchain-based elements integrated into the MMORPG

Catheon Gaming and CyberStep have teamed up to integrate blockchain-based gaming into Onigiri, the hit free-to-play MMORPG that was originally launched in 2013. With more than five million downloads across the globe, the game lets players embark on an adventure across ancient Japan with over a hundred companion characters.

Onigiri's partnership with Catheon Gaming will give players the chance to earn while having fun to boost the popularity and engagement of the game for everyone. "Over the last six months at Catheon Gaming, we have made real progress in harnessing the potential of NFTs and gaming for some of the anime franchises, offering their fanbase new digital experiences based on the important principles of true digital ownership and decentralization," says William Wu, CEO, Catheon Gaming. "Catheon Gaming is proud to have played a significant role in some of the major milestones in the development of true digital property rights via NFTs for gaming. We are extremely excited to be bringing Web3 to one of the most popular entertainment industries in the world, anime.”

“Since its inception, CyberStep has established a solid foundation for its services in North America, Asia, and Japan by eagerly expanding overseas," says Rui Sato, Chairman & CEO, CyberStep. "CyberStep was one of the first game developers to publish Free to Play games in Asia and has served over 60 million users worldwide. Our mission is to develop and deliver entertainment through innovation and we are very excited to enter the NFT Game market with Catheon Gaming. We hope that everyone will enjoy our brand new anime-based blockchain game.”

If you're keen on learning more, you can visit the official website to see the roadmap for the NFT sales as well as the beta release of the game.

