Onigiri HEROES, the MMORPG set in mythical ancient Japan, is out now on Android and iOS

Onigiri HEROES, the brand new mobile MMORPG set in mythical ancient Japan, has just been released on Android and iOS. It has been developed and published by Cyberstep Inc, which has also produced the popular casual game Gudetama Tap!

About the game

CyberStep has finally released its new MMORPG, Onigiri HEROES which is based on the Onigiri Console game from 2013. This action-packed MMORPG is set in mythical ancient Japan, and you can experience a world full of thrilling and adventurous events with other players.

In the battles, you can control multiple characters, and in addition to that, there will be a number of partners who will fight alongside you. Famous Japanese warriors such as Miyamoto Musashi, Oda Nobunaga, Ifrit and Gargoyle will be available to select. While not all these warriors will be playable at first g, you will gain access to them later in the game.

As the story unfolds in the vast world of Onigiri, you will explore many unique buildings and characters in many signature places like Onigashima, Sekigahara, Kyoto, and Edo.

Onigiri HEROES has been released globally

Final Words

Finally, Onigiri HEROES is available worldwide. You can get it on both Android and iOS from Google Play and the App Store . It's a free-to-play title with optional in-app purchases.Onigiri HEROES is an action-based RPG that looks quite good. The controls are easy to learn; there is an attack button on the right side and multiple skill buttons while movement is controlled on the left.

Besides a large number of characters, you will come across different partners. Also, there are different weapons to improve your skills and make the battles more adventurous. Some players have said that there needs to be more work on the game, especially the UI because it's small and they end up accidentally clicking on the wrong button.