Battle the Subterranean King in One Punch Man: World coming February 1st to mobile and PC

Preregister to nab special rewards upon the games launch.

A new One Punch Man game is coming to PC and mobile on February 1st. Based on the popular anime, One Punch Man: World is a 3D action title featuring cross-platform progression, allowing you to pick up where you left off on another device. The game is being brought to mobile and PC by mobile game publisher A Plus Japan Inc.

The One Punch Man anime tells the tale of Saitama, a hero so powerful he can defeat any foe with, you guessed it, just one punch. Saitama begins to mentor a cyborg named Genos and together they join the Hero Association.

One Punch Man: World follows Saitama as he enjoys his hobby - defeating evildoers. You’ll battle the Subterranean King, Mosquito Girl and other bosses from the anime series. You can also team up with friends through the Hero Association HQ hub and battle baddies. Each character has unique abilities, allowing you to change up your fighting style depending on which character is active. Additionally, each character has a special cinematic finishing move.

One Punch Man: World isn’t just about batting enemies. The game will also include mini-games, which you can access through the in-game Arcade. You can even also shop for food at the supermarket should you desire.

A Plus Japan is promising rewards on launch, dependent on the number of preorders. As of writing, over two million fans have preregistered for the game and four of the five tiers of preorder rewards have been unlocked. Included in the preregistration rewards is SR Character: Saitama Job Hunting.

You can preregister now for One Man Punch: World for PC on the game’s official website. Additionally, you can preregister on the App Store and Google Play. To stay up to date on all the latest One Punch Man: World news, check out the game's official website or follow the game on Facebook, Discord, or Twitter.