One Piece: Grand Gourmet lets you run Sanji’s restaurant, chaos included

Over 400 characters, one kitchen, and absolutely no guest list restrictions

One Piece: Grand Gourmet puts you in charge of Baratie Number Two

Features 400+ characters from the series as customers and staff

Cooking, menu building, and restaurant management drive the experience

Sanji has been waiting for this.

One Piece: Grand Gourmet is a management sim where you run the Baratie Number Two, a floating restaurant crewed by the Straw Hats, with the entire One Piece roster lined up as potential customers.

Over 400 characters show up as guests or staff, including people who have tried to kill each other at various points. You turn no one away, apparently. Very Sanji. Luffy being in the queue is going to be a logistics issue.

The Baratie name will mean something if you know the series. It's where Sanji spent years working under chef Zeff before Luffy came along and changed his plans. Running its successor feels like a homecoming rather than a spin-off.

On the cooking side, you're working with Sanji to develop dishes, source ingredients, and put together set menus. The recipes pull from series staples and Devil Fruit inspiration, with Water-Water Meat BBQ and Sea King Penne Gorgonzola among the options. Suggests they've thought about this rather than just slapping the licence on a generic template.

The management side covers the rest. Decorating the interior, keeping regulars happy, making sure the right dishes are available when the right customers show up. Over 200 items go toward the decor, including themed pieces from Whole Cake Island and Egghead. Get it right and characters might become regulars. Getting Zoro to his table is a separate problem altogether.

Not the most explosive One Piece experience Bandai Namco has put out, but that's clearly not what this is going for.

One Piece: Grand Gourmet arrives on mobile, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC on October 23rd. All 400 characters appear in a pixel art style that's apparently a first for the franchise.

And while you wait, you might want to check out our list of the top cooking games on iOS!