One Piece: Dream Pointer, a brand new title based on the classic anime, available for pre-register in China

Mobile gaming giant Netmarble has announced its latest project, and it is one heck of a name. One Piece: Dream Pointer is the next project from the company, an adventure title adapted from the titular classic anime One Piece.

Ah, One Piece. I say this fairly often when it comes to anime game adaptations, but I truly mean it this time: One Piece is one of the most well-known names in Japanese animation, both in the states and out. It is up there with legends like Dragonball Z and Naruto, and with over 1000 currently aired episodes, it’s easy to find material for a video game to adapt.

And so, Netmarble took it upon themselves to do just that, and boom; One Piece: Dream Pointer. As for exact details, the most important selling point of Dream Pointer aside from the name is the portrait mode style of gameplay it will use. This is a fairly recent trend in mobile titles, allowing one-handed play for ease of use that tends to make it a bit easier to dedicate portions of your day to the game.

The story of Dream Pointer, which will have over 130 minutes of fully animated CG cutscenes on launch, sees Luffy and his Straw Hat gang navigating the Holy Land of Marie Geoise, an all too familiar portion of the story if you’ve read the manga or watched the animation. Judging by the trailer, which you can see above, the art style is quite gorgeous, and while we don’t know what engine it is running on, it does seem Unreal Engine adjacent just by the beauty of the graphics alone.

So, for the massive amount of One Piece fans out there, this is one to keep an eye on. If you’re located in China, you can actually pre-register for Dream Pointer right this instant, which will get you 100 diamonds, likely the in-game currency, and 1 recruitment ticket for the game’s gacha mechanic. Currently, there’s no announcement on a global release, so stay tuned to the official Netmarble website for any new information on that front.