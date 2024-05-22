Once Human opens pre-registration for mobile

NetEase's supernatural open-world survival game is coming to mobile

For a world that's so worried about things going wrong, we seem to be awfully fond of post-apocalyptic settings. Whether that's the sense of freedom or some sort of morbid fascination, the world after the end is an ever-popular place for movies, books and yes, games.

So if you want to experience that kind of melancholy atmosphere you'll be glad to know that NetEase's Once Human, an open-world survival game, is now opening pre-registrations for mobile.

Set in a post-apocalyptic future filled with mystical elements, Once Human is a blend of familiar survival scavenging alongside hideous extra-dimensional monstrosities and bizarre anomalies. Think Tom Clancy's The Division mixed with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. And after previously releasing for PC it's making its way to mobile.

If there's one thing you can give NetEase it's that many of their games boast stunning graphics and art direction. However, there's also the one issue that always crops up with them, pay-to-win. There's a reason NetEase is such a detested part of the fabric of Chinese gaming, and that's because domestic players have been exposed to the worst of their excesses, like micro-transactions in Minecraft's Chinese version of all things.

And that 'pay to win' aspect has dominated the discussion around Once Human, for better or for worse. Is it going to be worth a try regardless? Only time will tell, after all, it's been six years since that Reddit post everyone cites, so maybe NetEase has changed its ways.

