Once Human launches another Closed Beta Test, introducing Deviations and new gameplay features

Let Deviations heal you in combat

Deviations help you in and out of combat

Expect new features to explore

Discover the safe haven of Eternaland

NetEase Games has announced that the new Closed Beta Test for Once Human is now officially underway, offering up the multiplayer open-world survival shooter to the lucky chosen ones. With new gameplay mechanics such as the Deviation companions and a fresh Eternaland region you can discover, there are bound to be plenty of memorable experiences for those who can get first dibs.

In the latest CBT for Once Human, you can look forward to new seasonal features for the supernatural-themed survival title. The game boasts more than 9.4 million registered users, with over 100,000 players who were able to enjoy its lush world in the previous CBT.

For this one though, you can expect to encounter allies called Deviations - these SCP-style monsters can help you make it through the harsh land as they fight alongside you in battle. They can offer fire support, boost your defence with special shields, and even provide you with some much-needed healing. And when you're out of combat, they can construct homes and maintain them for you as well.

As for the new realm of Eternaland, this safe haven lets you bring items earned in seasons and allows you to build with no location off-limits. You can even share your Eternaland Building Blueprints with other players thanks to cross-server functionality. All these are just scratching the surface of what's available this time around, which you can learn more about from the official website.

