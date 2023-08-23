Once Human is hosting another beta test towards the end of the year

NetEase’s upcoming title, Once Human, has been making the rounds of the internet for a while now thanks to its intriguing and downright weird premise. The open-world sandbox survival game is set within a post-apocalyptic world which is ruled by alien creatures called Stardust. Players are part of the last remaining survivors who must fight these otherworldly creatures and reclaim their land.

Once Human was first announced last year during NetEase Connects 2022, the studio’s annual event. Following that, there’s been a few closed beta tests and a lot of radio silence. While there’s still some time to go before launch, the developers will be hosting yet another beta test in the winter, giving eager players a chance to check out the game.

Accompanying this CBT announcement is a brand-new gameplay trailer that shows off a bunch of upcoming content. Players can get a sneak peek at the exhilarating battles with ferocious monstrosities that await them. It also showcases some of the weirder aspects of the game, like a monster hand hanging from the sky, ruins that seemingly repair themselves in the light, and other such mysterious scenes.

In addition, the trailer also features certain gameplay mechanics to look out for. Fighting to survive is quite a stressful task and players will feel the need to relax every once in a while. That’s where fishing comes in. Players can cast their lines into still water and catch some fish. Another option is to drive around in an RV, exploring the post-apocalyptic landscape that still has some beautiful patches.

Once Human’s beta test will take place in winter 2023. Interested players can pre-register for the playtest by visiting the official website. The game is set to release on PC via Steam in Q4 2023. Unfortunately, no word on the mobile release date yet.