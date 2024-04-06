Autogun Heroes is now in its live phase after announcing Supersonic partnership

Battle aliens in 3D platforming action

Over 50 levels and 10 different worlds

Supersonic is taking the lead in publishing

After initially announcing a partnership with Supersonic for Autogun Heroes, Nitro Games is now officially in the 3D platformer's live phase following the game transfer. Available now for you to get your hands on across the globe (excluding China and Russia), the action-packed title tasks you with saving the world from alien invaders with over 50 levels and 10 different worlds.

"We were happy with the continuous improvements we saw in the launch phase as a result of several game updates. We plan to continue that as we now proceed to the live phase. At the same time, we are now at an exciting starting point of a new journey with our partner Supersonic who are now taking the lead on the publishing activities," says Jussi Ta?htinen, CEO of Nitro Games.

"We have now successfully prepared everything and are ready to start. Our collaboration has been really smooth so far. Our plans for serving our players with new content updates while expanding the audience step by step are well aligned. I am excited to get things started and look forward to introducing the game to new audiences."

