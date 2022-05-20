Once Be Human is an upcoming survival game from NetEase that promises to be extremely weird

One of the more unusual games on show during NetEase Connects 2022 was Once Be Human. We didn't see too much of the game, only a short teaser trailer, but it certainly has me intrigued. More details will get announced during IGN's Summer of Gaming event in June.

For now, all we really know is that Once Be Human is a survival game that promises to be weird. And, if you watch the trailer below, it definitely has the weird angle covered. It shows a lady wearing a VR headset humming softly to a baby. Only the infant in the container she is holding is a creature with many tentacles. Whether or not the headset blinds her to the truth, I'm not sure, but it's a somewhat disturbing watch.

After a mysterious silver door opened and brought catastrophe.

Stardust polluted the land and created hordes of monsters. pic.twitter.com/FyEqCib7m0 — Once Be Human (@OnceBeHuman) May 20, 2022

The game takes place 30 years after the fall of civilisation. Back then, a mysterious door opened, and tonnes of Stardust billowed through and polluted the world. In its wake, hordes of monsters were created and wreaked havoc across the globe. All is not lost, though. A new hope for humanity called Beyonders emerges. These powerful beings are effectively humans with additional abilities that can hopefully fight back against the creatures.

It's an intriguing premise, particularly when coupled with the bizarre trailer above. What kind of powers do the Beyonders possess? And how will that play into survival gameplay? I'm excited to find out.

There is currently no word on whether or not Once Be Human is coming to the App Store and Google Play, though given NetEase's success in mobile gaming, we can assume it is. To stay current with the latest news, make sure to follow the game's Facebook and Twitter pages.