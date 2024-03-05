Oh My Anne: Match & Renovate is an upcoming cosy puzzler from Neowiz

Oh My Anne is an adaptation of the classic children's novel

It features match3 and puzzle gameplay where you restore the farmhouse of Green Gables

The game hit soft-launch in Canada late last year and is now in full release

What's the weirdest, most out-there piece of media you can think of being adapted for a mobile game? Well, whatever just came to mind - you're wrong because it's a match-3 puzzler inspired by Anne of Green Gables. Yes, Neowiz's latest game is taking on the vibrant world of North American - technically Canadian - classic literature in their newest game, Oh My Anne: Puzzle & Story.

Set in Canada, Anne of Green Gables is an iconic Canadian-American children's novel that follows the story of Anne Shirley, an orphan who is adopted by the elderly Cuthbert siblings. The book follows Anne's journey from childhood to adulthood as she wins over the Cuthberts, makes friends, and enemies and experiences life's trials and tribulations in the village of Avonlea.

Although, in fairness, if we're playing devil's advocate for a moment, Anne of Green Gables is not that unusual a choice for a mobile game, especially a match-3. Think of other games like hidden-object puzzler June's Journey that have found massive success, or Merge Mansion and you realise that there's a surprising degree of story related in these games. So, what's simpler and more relatable than adapting a famous novel that many players might already be familiar with?

You can check out the trailer for Oh My Anne above!

So, unusual? Yes. Unreasonable? Not at all. And judging by what we've seen of Oh My Anne so far you can't fault the production values and gameplay, which all look to be very well done with plenty of attention to detail. The game also hit soft-launch last year rather fittingly in the original setting of Canada.

