RTS Odokonia is now in open beta for iOS and Android

The game utilizes both RTS and turn-based strategy game elements.

Indie dev HexTech Studios has announced that its RTS, Odokonia, is now in open beta for Android and iOS. The game melds good old real-time strategy gameplay with turn-based strategy mechanics.

In Odokonia, you and your opponent submit your turns simultaneously. The game then picks who goes first by determining the action's roll order. While chance does come into play, you'll somewhat be able to predict roll order as certain actions typically happen before others. Since you and your opponent each have 24 hours to take turns, you can play at any time that suits you. You can be involved in as many matches at once as you'd like but can only take one turn per match per day.

Odokonia generates new maps for each game so that every playthrough will be unique. Additionally, until you explore, you'll have no idea what the map looks like or where you are on it. Not having the advantage of knowing about your surroundings adds a sense of excitement to each round.

The game also includes a rich tech tree that offers depth, whether you're just starting or are far into the game. Further, the tech tree enables you to utilize a variety of strategies, each with its own risks.

The game features four game modes and offers full multiplayer support. To join the open beta on your iPhone or iPad, you'll first need to download TestFlight, an iOS app for beta testing. For more information and to stay up to date on all the latest Odokonia news, visit the game’s official website. You can also follow the game on Bluesky Social or Discord.

Located in Boulder, Colorado, HexTech Studios is an indie studio that believes mobile is the future of gaming. The studio promises Odokonia will always be free to play and will never include pay-to-win mechanics.