MicroMacro: Downtown Detective expansion adds new districts and cases

It's called "Crime" city for a reason

The first expansion introduces 14 new cases across two city districts

Scan a massive, detailed black-and-white map to track suspects

The update is available as an in-app purchase

MicroMacro: Downtown Detective landed on mobile back in September with a pretty unusual pitch – part hidden-object puzzler, part detective storybook stretched across a massive city map. Now the first expansion pack has arrived, adding 14 new investigations that push you deeper into Crime City’s messier corners.

If you’ve played the base release, you know the drill. You’re not chasing suspects through flashy action scenes; you’re scanning an enormous black-and-white map, tracking movements across time, and piecing together what happened through observation alone.

The new expansion pushes further into that slow-burning deduction, introducing two fresh districts packed with odd little details, suspicious characters, and cases that range from petty theft to something much darker.

Some cases ask you to follow multiple threads at once, which can feel a little overwhelming at first, but that’s also where the charm of MicroMacro lies. It’s not just about rushing toward answers because every case will require you to notice tiny clues that you probably ignored the first time around.

The expansion was soft-launched late last year, but it’s now fully available as an in-app purchase on both iOS and Android, building on the main release’s 22 additional cases, the first three of which are free to try.

But, if you’re still on the fence about jumping back in, it’s probably worth checking out Jupiter’s review of MicroMacro: Downtown Detective. She gave it a solid 4/5 and highlighted how much casework there is alongside a bunch of funny dialogue.

Between the quirky humour, dense city map, and that “wait, I think I see them over there” feeling when everything clicks, this update feels like a natural extension.



