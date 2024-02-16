Oberty is a minimalist shape-bending puzzle game that's out now on iOS

Oberty features minimalist vibes and an atmospheric soundtrack

You'll bend shapes or even create your own levels

The Android release will follow soon

In case you missed it, developer Dmytro Denys has launched Oberty on iOS and on Steam, with an Android release to follow later on in the month. The shape-based puzzle game features minimalist visuals and a low-key soundtrack, tasking you to bend shapes to solve problems with plenty of relaxing vibes.

In Oberty, you can look forward to a meditative experience with the "XOR rule: Black + Black = White". The game also boasts the Most Anticipated Game award from the Indie Cup Ukraine '23, as well as the badge of pride as an Official Selection from Day Of The Devs (The Game Awards Edition 2023).

There are more than 200 puzzles to tinker around with, along with a monochromatic aesthetic and even specially made colour schemes for accessibility with visually impaired players. Plus, if you're eager to flex your creativity across the minimalist puzzles, you can try your hand at the level editor to create your own masterpieces and share them with your buddies.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're on the hunt for more games where you can indulge in some Zen-like feels, why not take a look at our list of the most relaxing games on iOS to get your fill?

There's no official word yet as to the exact date for the Android release, but you can currently pre-register on the Google Play Store if you're keen on getting first dibs as soon as it's out.

For iOS players, on the other hand, you can download Oberty on the iOS App Store. It's a premium title that costs $1.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.