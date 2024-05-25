Nyangnyang Island: The Legendary Butler is an upcoming casual RPG featuring tonnes of cats

Build a healing centre with your favourite feline friends

Casual RPG currently being presented at the PlayX4 2024

Build a healing centre with over 50 different cats

Korean release in August 2024 followed by global version

PawDragon is set to make a mark at the ongoing PlayX4 2024 event in Korea. The four-member team is currently focused on their first mobile project, Nyangnyang Island: The Legendary Butler, which is slated to release in South Korea in August 2024.

Nyangnyang Island: The Legendary Butler is a casual RPG that combines robust storytelling with RPG elements. It is centred around an island inhabited by magical cats, where you can engage in adventures and uncover secrets. You will be responsible for nurturing over 50 cats, each having their own characteristics.

The overarching goal is to build a healing retreat, where one can come to escape the bustle of daily life. Your journey towards attaining this positivity won’t always be a happy one, though. Many threats exist and you may have to periodically lead local hunts to fend off threats. The island and the stadium are being eyed by competitors as well, whom you have to deal with too.

Gameplay will be really laidback as you gather kitties and participate in minigames. A slightly tactical approach will be required as well when it comes to setting growth goals for your felines. The cats themselves add a tonne of lore to the game as each of them has a distinctive background and several easter eggs related to their breed.

Check out this list of the best free-to-play games to play on mobile in 2024!

South Korea is also just the beginning for the title. The developers eventually want to expand their reach globally, potentially beginning with countries like the Philippines and Singapore, where cats are adored. June should see an English version soft launch as well. Then based on feedback, further decisions will be taken.

There isn’t much more information about the game as of now, but that should change soon. You can stay updated on everything about Nyangnyang Island: The Legendary Butler by following their Instagram handle.