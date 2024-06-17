The Legend of Jaffa Brownie lets you play as a robot-fighting brownie

Journey to the Heart of the Factory, saving cakes along the way.

Battle robots and save Jaffa cakes

Journey to the Heart of the Factory to learn the truth

Solve puzzles and collect coins

The Legend of Jaffa Brownie is a new 3D Adventure game from developer Shosha Games. A whimsical puzzle platformer, the game revolves around a young brownie who embarks on a quest to find the Heart of the Factory and discover the truth of his existence and that of the other brownie folk.

You'll explore a vibrant, colourful world as you battle evil robots with flashing red lights for heads. Watch the springs fly upon defeating your foes as you save Jaffa cakes from dire situations. Your brownie wields a cute cardboard sword which he’ll use to defeat the many enemies scattered throughout the Jaffa factory.

Test your platforming skills and solve a variety of puzzles to gain access to new areas. You’ll explore the calming factory farm, an exciting city, and more as you uncover every corner of the Jaffa factory. Cross perilous bridges, jump from platform to platform, and even ride a rickety rail cart as you progress through your journey.

Bounce on sheep’s backs to reach high ledges. You can even pick up a sheep and move it to your desired location. You’ll also collect coins throughout your journey which you can use to buy new skins to customize your brownie. The game features simplistic controls with buttons for jumping and attacking and a virtual joystick for movement.

There are tons of adorable Jaffa cake characters to meet and interact with. Collect cardboard hearts to regain health and unlock checkpoints as you go. Be careful, however, as losing all of your health will send you back to the beginning of the level, not your last checkpoint.

The Legend of Jaffa Brownie is available now via the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about this 3D adventure title, check out Shosha Games’ official website. You can also follow the developer on Instagram, YouTube, and X (Twitter) or join the Discord community.