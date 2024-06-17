Final chance to nominate for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2024

Just a few hours left to name your 'Game of the Year' – submissions close midnight June 17th

We're into the final hours of the nomination phase of the PG People's Choice Award.

This is good news because…

If this is your first encounter with this yearly affair (welcome aboard!) you still have time to get involved. (It should take longer to think of what to submit than it does to fill in the form – it's a super-easy process.) If you're a seasoned People's Choice veteran then you'll know there's more action to come once we get the voting phase live.

But let's try to keep it one phase at a time, people.

We're after your favourite game of the past 18 months (typically we look back at the previous 12 months but, because of the awards' move to August this year, we're 'resetting' by looping in the first half of 2024).

Anything you feel deserves to be showcased as delivering an exquisite gaming experience – in terms of game mechanics, narrative, technical prowess, innovation, theme, etc – can be nominated provided it doesn't break the following simple rules:

Nominated games must have received a full launch between January 2023 and June 2024

Nominated games must have been available on iOS or Android platforms

Nominations are to be completed by 11:59pm Monday, June 17th, 2024

We'll then work out the finalists from all the entries and ask you to vote for your winner (due to be revealed during the PG Mobile Games Awards, run by our sibling site PocketGamer.biz, on August 20th) – but we're getting our phases mixed up again.

We'll have more on the voting fun next week. For now, just make sure you don't run out of time to get those final submissions in!