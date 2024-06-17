Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition is a new, enhanced version of the classic for Android

Available now!

Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition is out now!

This enhanced version of the classic action-RPG has many key improvements

Better frame-rate, new weapons and more are all included

Hyper Light Drifter is one of those genre-defining classics of the modern age that sadly doesn't get as much praise or attention as it should. Releasing in the mid-2010s it remains extremely successful and critically praised, but still fades into the background with so many amazing indie titles on a near-constant release schedule.

But that changes today, as Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition hits iOS and Android! This definitive edition of the isometric action RPG offers up to 60 fps frame rates, a new Tower Climb game mode, a new weapon with the Crystal Shot, the Blade Caster Sword, a new outfit, Google Play Achievements and gamepad compatibility.

We've already given Hyper Light Drifter a glowing review. So if you're in any doubt as to whether to try it, our answer is a resounding yes. And with this new Special Edition version of the game, you're guaranteed to get the best possible experience with Hyper Light Drifter.

Yes, it's not often you see anything marked as 'special edition' coming to mobile. So we're glad that Hyper Light Drifter is getting a definitive release like this. While some may lament that the additions are a little slim, the quality-of-life features with enhanced frame rates and the gamepad compatibility are sure to sway some to give it a go.

