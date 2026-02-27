Nowhere Prophet set for release early next month on iOS and Android

On The Road again

Nowhere Prophet, the post-apocalyptic roguelike, is coming to Android as well as iOS

Dive into procedurally generated journeys through a bizarre, technicoloured world

Take on foes by building decks of powers and troops to use in tactical grid-based battles

A few years ago, mobile still had a fairly isolated ecosystem. Which is to say, most stuff only came to mobile, and not from PC to mobile or vice-versa. Perhaps that's why it's only now we're getting the hit post-apocalyptic card battler Nowhere Prophet on iOS and Android!

You may remember us covering Nowhere Prophet a few weeks ago, but I'm happy to report that players on Google Play can also get their hands on it, as pre-registration is now open. It's set for a March 4th release, so not too long to wait now!

Nowhere Prophet, of course, offers a classic mix of card battling, tactical combat and post-apocalyptic exploration. Having released more than a few years ago, it may be a bit more basic than some of you are used to, but with its surprisingly technicolour art, it's still a feast for the eyes.

On the bea... erm mobile

Indeed, the cards are really only a part of the gameplay in Nowhere Prophet. Tactical, grid (or circle) based combat takes up the majority of the gameplay as you explore randomly generated maps covering a wide swathe of post-apocalyptic terrain. All on a journey, both spiritual and physical, to deliver your band of refugees to a mysterious location known only as The Crypt.

But again, where Nowhere Prophet stands out is in the art of its setting, and its self-professed 'Indian-infused electronica' soundtrack. I don't think it's unfair to praise them for offering something a little different to the Mad Max-flavoured world of the month.

