Unison League to collaborate with the hit RPG franchise Persona

And it's not just Persona 5 this time!

The world of Shin Megami Tensei's Persona series comes to Unison League this March

Dive into new collab content inspired by the iconic Persona 5, not to mention cult hits 3 and 4

Grab new collab characters featuring the iconic MCs and their allies

As we roll on towards the weekend, it's about that time of the week when we look at upcoming major events. And Unison League certainly has one up its sleeve, with a new collaboration featuring the hit RPG series Persona! The best part? It's not just Persona 5: Royale this time!

Yes, while Persona 5 has undoubtedly been the most popular entry in the series thus far, there are actually Personas 1-4 to consider. And longtime fans will be pleased to see characters such as Makoto Yuki and Yu Narukami join Joker in this new three-part collaboration.

The event will be split into three parts, each corresponding to one of these three entries in the series. Persona 3 Reload runs from March 1st to March 11th, Persona 4 Golden from the 11th to the 19th and Persona 5 Royal from the 19th to the 31st.

Battle Royal

Yes, I remember the halcyon days before Persona 5 seemingly became a genre unto itself. And for older-school fans of the series, I've no doubt that hearing both these fully voiced new characters alongside hit tracks from the widely lauded soundtrack will be a great nostalgic throwback. I think for many, just seeing other titles that were cult hits before the bona fide mainstream success of P5 will be exciting.

Even better, there's also popular side-characters joining the fray, with Aigis, Yukiko Amagi and Queen from their respective entries all making an appearance. Not only that, but you'll be able to grab exclusive cosmetics and even furniture inspired by the iconic Velvet Room.

Speaking of all this RPG stuff, have you tried some of the other big hits out there? No? Well, don't fret because if you want to get started diversifying your palate a bit, you can dive into our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our picks!