NovusHearts is an upcoming MOBA with deep character customisation and an open fantasy world

NovusHearts is now open for pre-registration on the official website

You can customise your character and take flight with Wings

There's no exact release date yet for the upcoming MOBA

M-Qube Interactive has announced the upcoming launch of NovusHearts, the indie studio's open-world MOBA. Launching on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS, the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena offers deep character customisation features where you can personalise your hero and embark on adventures across the fantasy world of Eldoria.

In NovusHearts, you can look forward to a vibrant landscape and colourful towns where you can explore to your heart's content. Your decisions will have lasting consequences throughout the story, and will direct the narrative to offer a personalised experience.

You'll also encounter larger-than-life foes on your quests, as well as treasures just ripe for the taking. Combat is a skill-based and strategic affair that will require you to unleash your inner tactician as well. The game also boasts a lovely Wings system where you can customise your wings and soar the skies to uncover hidden secrets.

There's no official word yet as to the exact release date, but you can currently sign up and register to get early access or receive exclusive updates.

In the meantime, if you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by heading on over to the official website of NovusHearts to learn more about the game and its lore. You can also join the community of followers on the M-Qube Interactive official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.