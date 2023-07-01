Nom Nom: Cozy Forest Café is an upcoming cafe management-slash-rhythm game with adorable animals

DevilishGames has announced the upcoming launch of Nom Nom: Cozy Forest Café, the meditative decoration game with rhythm elements that's coming to PC, consoles, and mobile. Developed by indie dev Anaïs Salla, the game offers a relaxing experience for players as they aim to manage their own cafeteria amid low-key vibes and charming tunes.

In Nom Nom: Cozy Forest Café, players can look forward to escaping the hustle and bustle of daily life while befriending adorable animals along the way. They'll need to bop their head to the beat of the totally chill tunes as they prep a variety of dishes, then de-stress with gastronomic delights and refreshing beverages.

They'll also meet customers and even form friendships with them to unlock new recipes and lovely decors, then use these items to prettify their own forest cafe. They can also keep their memories by taking photos of their friends and their culinary masterpieces, then showcase them on the game's website.

From the teaser alone, it does seem like an incredibly relaxing experience, and all of the customers are just cuteness overload (there's even a cheerful shark in there patiently waiting for his drink). If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not check out our list of the most relaxing games on Android?

There's no official word yet as to the actual launch date of the title, but for now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun and learn more, you can visit the Steam page and add it to your wishlist ahead of its launch in the 4th quarter of this year. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.