My Talking Angela 2 wins Industry’s Choice Award and Most Adoptable Award at Green Game Jam 2023

Preferred Partner Feature

It’s a time for celebration at Outfit7 as its popular, virtual pet simulator, My Talking Angela 2, recently received both the Industry’s Choice Award and the Most Adoptable Award at the 4th annual Green Game Jam.

These special honours cap off an amazing contribution by the multinational company to the effort to raise awareness of ecological causes around the world, in which special in-game events - designed to encourage players to nurture in-game plants and flowers - were implemented into two of its hit Talking Tom & Friends titles: Talking Tom Gold Run and My Talking Angela 2. As part of the campaign, Outfit7 also donated $60,000 to the non-profit organisation, Re:wild, which is dedicated to the protection and restoration of wildlife.

My Talking Angela 2’s flower growing and bee supporting in-game event earned special recognition with both the Industry Choice Award, which considers alignment with the wildlife theme, real-world impact, creativity, and educational elements, and the Most Adoptable Award, which acknowledges its seamless integration potential into other games. Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7, was delighted by these honours, stating that the company was “thrilled to have been recognized for our commitment at this year's Green Game Jam Awards. At Outfit7, we believe that it’s our responsibility to take action to protect the planet and use the power of our brand, and our Talking Tom & Friends characters, to raise awareness around these important topics."

While this year’s Green Game Jam has now come to a close, you can still expect plenty more exciting events in My Talking Angela 2 and Talking Tom Gold Run, which you can download now for free on iOS and Android.