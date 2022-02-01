NOISZ STARLIVHT is an upcoming rhythm game-slash-bullet hell title that's now open for pre-registration

Pre-registration sign-ups are now open for NOISZ STARLIVHT, Anarch Entertainment's upcoming rhythm game on mobile. A hybrid of a music game and the bullet hell genre, the upbeat title features catchy songs and an engaging story that may also appeal to fans of visual novels.

In NOISZ STARLIVHT, players can expect to weave through rhythm bullet hell stages in 2D as they try to hit the right notes and dodge bullets at the same time. There will be twenty stages that will put your skills to the test at launch, with more and more songs added in future updates.

On your quest to become the #1 hit idol group, you'll have to fight your way through interdimensional music monsters and defeat corporate overlords to achieve your dream. You'll wield a soul-devouring weapon across four difficulty levels with Live2D animated characters. The game also features an LGBTQ cast as written by an LGBTQ team.

If you're curious about the music and how this mash-up of genres go together, you can take a little sneak peek at the embedded trailer above to get a feel of the gameplay and the aesthetics of the title. You can also expect deep character customisation in the Style Lab system, where you can equip characters with different Styles that you can level up for cool battle perks.

NOISZ STARLIVHT is now open for pre-registration on Google Play. You can also visit the official website or join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Are you on the hunt for more free titles where you don't have to spend a single thing? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best free games to play on your iPhone, iPad or Android Phone in 2022?