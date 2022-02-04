5 new mobile games to try this week - February 4, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
The Office: Somehow We Manage
If you're missing the old gang from the U.S. version of The Office, you can unlock your fave characters and manage them yourself in The Office: Somehow We Manage. It's up to you to save Dunder Mifflin this time around in a colourful idle game filled with iconic moments from the show. Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Kelly Kapoor, Dwight Schrute, Stanley Hudson and more all make a welcome appearance. All you have to do is spare your branch from the dreaded threat of downsizing by selling paper and collecting Scottcoins - it doesn't sound so hard, does it?
2
Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
Available exclusively for Netflix members, Hextech Mayhem Netflix Edition is an adrenaline-pumping rhythm runner set in the universe of the insanely popular League of Legends IP. You'll have to time your taps just right as you bomb your way across Piltover to the beat of a catchy soundtrack. The game features League of Legends characters Ziggs and Heimerdinger in a chaotic and fast-paced musical adventure, where you'll have to dodge obstacles and escape the police while lighting up the city. You'll need to have the Netflix app installed on your device and subscribe to a plan to get into this game.
3
Encodya
We just can't get enough of delicious cyberpunk goodness, can we? Encodya is a gorgeous-looking 2.5D premium title that takes players on a journey through Neo Berlin 2062. You'll follow the tale of nine-year-old orphan Tina and her lovable robot guardian SAM-53 as you embark on a dangerous mission to, of course, save the world. You'll traverse different realities and encounter a host of colourful characters both robotic and human, solving puzzles and diving deeper and deeper into the engaging narrative along the way.
4
NOISZ STARLIVHT
Music and chaos collide in NOISZ STARLIVHT, a dazzling new bullet hell-slash-rhythm game from Anarch Entertainment. Featuring catchy bop-your-head-to-the-beat tunes and an engaging story about your quest to be the #1 hit idol group, the game lets you fight your way to the top against so-called "interdimensional music monsters" and pesky corporate overlords. You'll be able to move around in 2D to hit the right notes while dodging bullets at the same time, so make sure that your hand-eye coordination is up to the task!
5
Birdbrain
The teaser trailer alone for British stand-up comedian Lewis Costello's Birdbrain should already give you a taste of the humour in this new platforming game. You'll play as the titular feathered protagonist as you dodge farmers and laser beams to collect bread (because who doesn't love bread?). Apart from the Arcade Mode, the Story Mode takes you through Birdbrain's tale as he tries to rescue Papa Birdbrain from the dastardly Collector. The Birdbrain 'N' Chill Mode, on the other hand, is a relaxing flight through space where you can unwind and chill to the beat of lo-fi tunes in the background.