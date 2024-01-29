Seven Knights Idle Adventure introduces The Four Lords of Old Teo in latest update

At the forefront of this update is a new melee hero, The Four Lords of Old Teo

Other additions include two more heroes, the Stage Race and Rare Arena modes, and gameplay events

Netmarble has just released an exciting new update for its popular mobile RPG, Seven Knights Idle Adventure. Following last time’s update that featured Naver Webtoon's Omniscient Reader, the latest patch brings to the fray a brand new hero, two more game modes, and a lot of events to participate in.

The first addition in Seven Knights Idle Adventure’s newest update is the hero, The Four Lords of Old Teo. He is a melee-based hero that has well-rounded stats, making him useful in multiple situations. Teo’s critical hits damage enemies and grant buffs to all allies, boosting their attack speed and weakness attack rate.

His active skill offers a 100% critical chance to deal an unrevivable debuff on enemies hit. This is the perfect way to counter healers. What makes Teo even stronger is an ability called Immortality, which allows him to keep battling even once his HP reaches zero. The Four Lords of Old Teo is accompanied by two more legendary heroes, Zhuge Liang and Zahara.

The two new game modes that were added in this update include the Rare Arena and Stage Race. The former is a large-scale 30v30 PvP battle that involves three teams of ten units each. They all take part in a series of matches in a best of three, with two set series.

Stage Race isn’t something players sign up for, as everyone is added to it themselves. A leaderboard has been set up based on the highest stage cleared. It is for players who wish to get bragging rights for their PvP conquests. Stage Race is available for everyone regardless of their server.

Meanwhile, players can also participate in a few events that will run over the next few weeks. These include rate-ups for new heroes like Teo, Zhuge Liang, and Black Rose, a Guild Alliance Carnival Event, and a scavenger hunt for coupon codes.

Download Seven Knights Idle Adventure now for free.