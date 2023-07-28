Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds adds new Weapon Liberation system and World Boss among other updates

Netmarble has announced a new update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, letting players experience a fresh Weapon Liberation system where they can boost their firepower to transcend their previous weapon limits. Players can also expect to welcome Field Boss Season 7 into the fray, with plenty of in-game events that coincide with the new weapon system.

In the latest update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, you can look forward to strengthening your gear past 6 stars and level 30. Liberating a weapon lets you equip Wisps, which will offer welcome boons in the form of special substats to enhance your combat power. To grab Weapon Liberation materials, you can try your hand at the in-game dungeons as well as in the Field Bosses and the Traveling Merchant.

By the way, if you're keen on learning more about the best familiars you can recruit to boost your survivability during combat, why not check out our tier list?

As for the Field Boss Season 7: Corrupted Giganti, the Yeti Hunter outfit will be up for grabs for the most valiant warriors who can take down this boss and clear the new field boss season pass.

Other events include Rabina's Special Guidebook, where you can obtain Weapon Essence and Craftsman's Tempering Agents simply by completing missions. On the other hand, Equipment Summon Coupons, Artifact Summon Coupons, and Star Aura Bells will also be given away as rewards to players who can clear the Platypaws' Summer Vacation event stages.

There are tons of other updates in store for you, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Find out more details on the update in the embedded clip above!