Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds introduces regions above and below the sea in latest update

Netmarble has just released a content-filled update for its popular mobile RPG, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds. It introduces two brand-new regions of Treynia and Hydropolis to the game. As players make their way to uncharted territory, Class Ranks also get added alongside a new Chaos Field, power-ups, and multiple costumes.

Both of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds’ regions have close associations with water. Treynia is a seaside city comprising numerous islands. Players can simply hop onto a train and explore the ever-changing scenery at any time of the day.

Hydropolis, on the other hand, is a sunken kingdom. Players can simply catch a wave from a Puffer Whelk and go around looking at the beautiful coastal reefs. Both these new regions benefit from the inclusion of Main, Reputation, Conquest, and Swift Solutions quests. There are also more Adventure Records, Achievements, and Titles to look out for.

In addition, Treynia also has a Volcano, which will serve as the new Chaos Field. Here, players can take on hordes of enemies in order to power up the heroes. The new costumes unlock after the Adventure Record is cleared and the Field Treasure Chests are found. Players will get their hands on the Treynian Civilian Outfit and Hat and the Arcana Expedition Diving Suit and Helmet as rewards.

The update brings a few other changes as well. The maximum Class Grade has been raised from 10 to 15 with some extra Basic Skill levels too. On top of that, there are six more skills, each with their own Codex and Collection ranks and four types of Heart Stars. All of this also comes with new Achievements and Titles to show off.

Explore Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds’ new regions by downloading the game and clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.