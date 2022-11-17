Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds adds regular season for 5v5 Temple Team Arena mode along with special Black Friday events

Netmarble has announced a new update to Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, letting players feed their competitive streak with the 5v5 Temple Team Arena mode. The cross-platform MMORPG is also treating players to special Black Friday events this month along with a challenging new World Boss called Acteon.

In the latest update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, players can look forward to the regular season of the 5v5 Temple Team Arena. Here, the mightiest and bravest adventurers can put their skills to the test by taking down monsters and earning Temple Points. They can nab their foes' Temple Points in PvP and score a victory. Players can also obtain the in-game currency Asterite.

As for the Black Friday update, players can take part in the Find the Black Higgledy Coins event to acquire Black Higgledy Coins by completing missions. These can then be used to redeem rewards such as Magic Tome Selection Chests along with a 4-star Darkness Weapon/Familiar Selection Chest.

The Power Up Dungeon Double Up Event, on the other hand, increases Fire Temple and Familiars' Cradle entry counts, while the Muse's Thank-you Gift event lets players enjoy an increased appearance rate for Muse the Traveling Merchant plus double the stock counts.

If you're keen on joining in, you can download Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best RPGs on Android?