Diablo Immortal invites players to share their fortune with the limited-time Tong-Shi's Renewal event

Diablo Immortal's Tong-Shi's Renewal event runs until February 25th

You can complete tasks to score Red Bags

These can be shared with friends for more rewards

In case you missed it, Diablo Immortal fans still have time to see what their fortune holds for them this year with Tong-Shi's Renewal Limited-Time Event, letting you clear special tasks within the popular aRPG until February 25th. As the Xian pantheon god Tong-Shi invites players to his Renewal, you can clear up to five tasks every day to score cool in-game goodies like Red Bags and Tseym.

During the limited-time event within Diablo Immortal, you can look forward to completing Dungeons and Elder Rifts, as well as taking down elite monsters and completing Bounties. You can also try your hand at defeating Jingun to nab those rewards, which are limited to 30 Red Bags and 100 Tseym every week.

To share all your good fortune, you can gift these Red Bags to your buddies or your Clan, and claim even more of them every day as a special login bonus throughout the duration of the event. If you log in on February 21st and on the 24th, you can score the bound Legendary Crests and Spark Cask as well.

There are plenty of other in-game events running throughout the month, and you can check out all the nitty-gritty of the update from the official blog post.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Diablo Immortal on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info.