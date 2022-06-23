Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds adds new kingdom content and in-game events in latest update

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update to Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, giving players more reasons to dive into the mobile RPG and immerse themselves in the world of the popular franchise. In the latest update, players can expect a host of new Kingdom content along with plenty of features and in-game events.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds adds the new Relic War content in the latest update, where kingdoms can go head-to-head in conquering various locations on the map. Each new location occupied will reward kingdoms with points, and the kingdom with the most points will be declared the victor. As a reward, the winner will receive the "Relic" with buff attributes on top of the ultimate bragging rights.

Have you heard about Relic Wars yet? This exciting new Kingdom battle mode teams you up with your fellow Soul Divers against neighboring Kingdoms! Do you have what it takes to claim victory? Learn about the Relic Wars strategy and claim victory! https://t.co/6MtnZaImQH pic.twitter.com/fB0XkrjWjo — ninokuni (@ninokuni_global) June 22, 2022

The latest update will also add the Fiery Mt. Know-How map along with the new ride Dingo. Other in-game events include the Episode Eve! Prepare for the Ancient Genie! Event where players can clear missions to earn special points, as well as the New Dimensional Border Treasure Hunt event. Here, players can obtain the "Compass" when they clear the Dimensional Border. This will effectively start the Treasure Hunt event.

If you're keen on joining in on the festivities of the latest update, you can download Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the game's official website to know more, or join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.

