Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds' latest update introduces the Cooking Competition episode and more

Netmarble has just announced a new update for its mobile MMORPG Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds that adds loads of content, events, and a lot more. It mainly focuses on the Cooking Competition episode, which will see players putting on the chef’s hat and whipping up some delicious dishes.

Cross Worlds’ Cooking Competition episode takes place in the Kingdom of Evermore and will feature numerous Dungeon and Reputation Quests that will grant tonnes of rewards. Players will also be able to customize their own characters with the newly added and event-themed Chef Outfit and Sweets Card Mount.

Additionally, Ni no Kuni will also introduce a new Favour System that involves building friendships with other characters. Players will be able to befriend NPCs and the people who take care of their crops in the Familiars’ Forest and build strong relationships with them. In addition to this, Netmarble is also hosting a series of limited-time events to commemorate this new update.

It’s been about 100 days since the game launched so the developers are holding a 100-day anniversary check-in event where players can dive into a sea of rewards like the elusive six-star Dimensional Deer, rare four-star Equipment Selection Chest, and moreover a month-long period. Completing the Sore Board Power Up event will reward players with a lot of Familiar power up materials and a Sore Bore of course.

Furthermore, the final event will serve as a guide for the Cooking Competition episode. It will challenge players with various tasks and missions which must be completed in order to earn rewards like the Head Chef Hat Chest and numerous other power-up materials.

