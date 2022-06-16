Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds: Best class to pick

Picking the best class in Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds and similar titles is quite a serious task and we are here to assist you.

Studio Ghibli has a reputation for making beautifully animated films for all ages and puts their magic touch on gaming with Ni No Kuni: The Wrath Of The White Witch. While it has an epic and complex story, it takes place in a universe where a modern world is intertwined with a fantasy world. As a hero who has been summoned to this fantasy world, you must take up a magic book and find allies to stop a great evil all the while fighting monsters to recruit to your side as familiars. This game was followed by the sequels Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom and most recently Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds.

With the latest entry being entirely mobile, it appears that the Ni No Kuni series is trying to expand its audience. In the universe of Cross Worlds, it appears that modern-day humans are able to access the fantasy world through digital gateways. Though many users consider it to be a game, the truth is that the fantasy world is more real than they realize. You play a character who is fully summoned into this world and caught up in a serious conflict. Once again, you'll need to use your abilities, work with allies, and find familiars to help you on your journey.

The list of best classes in Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds

Unlike the previous games, Cross Worlds has more customization that starts by giving you a choice between five different classes. Like traditional RPGs, the classes cover archetypes that focus on the key stats of Attack, Defense, Dexterity, Healing, and Support. The game also gives you the option to play online with other players. Whether you decide to go it alone or with a team, each class has its own strengths and weaknesses. Depending on your playstyle, one class may be better suited to you than others.