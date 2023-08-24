Ni no Kuni: Cross World adds new wing to the Higgledy Glove Factory

Netmarble has just released a new update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, which brings several improvements to the Higgledy Company. The firm is being expanded with the addition of a new wing, the Higgledy Glove Factory alongside 40 friends being added to the Staff List. On top of that, the patch also brings back Goldbeard’s Treasure Island episode as a side story.

Players can get their hands on Glove Factory Higgledies by completing Chaos Field Dungeons. There’s also a treasure hunt that players can participate in using compasses obtained from other missions. Rewards for successful scavenging include Higgledy Hiring Certificates, Miraculous Warding Doll Chests, and Higgledy Training Aid Selection Chests.

The update also features a couple of luck-based minigames such as the Shining Dice Event. It sees players roll dice that are part of daily and quest completion rewards. Based on the number rolled, players can advance on the board, earning items like Enhancement Stone Chests, Gold, Warding Dolls, Pet Summon Coupons, and Territe Aroma.

Then there’s the Shining Bright Roulette Event, which gives away goodies and gold purchases just by spinning the roulette wheel. Here, players can get their hands on several Summon Coupons, Miraculous Warding Doll Chests, a Rare 6-star Decoration Selection Chest, and 4-star Familiar Capsule.

Further, a level-up event is also being organised for players to make gaining stages simpler. It’ll remain live for a week, giving everyone five hours of AI Mode and one Energy Drink. Moreover, a Bonus Time Event will also grant double XP, exclusive prizes, and Gold drops.

To top it off, the Goldbeard’s Treasure Island side story returns with much smoother gameplay. Progression will now be easier and quicker so that obtaining combat stats doesn’t take too much time.

Download Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.