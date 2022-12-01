Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is celebrating 200 days of service with special events, login bonuses and more

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, letting players join in on the festivities of the game’s 200-day milestone. Players can look forward to tons of special events and in-game goodies up for grabs, which include a thrilling roulette, login bonuses, daily missions and more.

During Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds' 200-day celebration, players can score a 200-Day Celebration Catarumpus Hat, 200-Day Celebration Rare 4-star Familiar Selection Capsule, 200-Day Celebration Rare 4-star Equipment Selection Chest and 200 Summon Coupons from the daily check-in event.

The 200-Day Celebration Roulette Event, on the other hand, offers 200-Day Celebration Roulette Coupons to players who simply clear missions (which also include Swift Solutions and Conquests). These coupons can be used to spin the roulette, and players might just score a 6-star Toy Selection Chest as well as Equipment Summon Coupons.

200 Days later... Join Knock as he takes you on a tour through the new 11/30 Update! Join the fight to see which server is the strongest in the new game mode, Cross Field! ?? Download Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds today and join us in celebrating 200 days! ???? https://t.co/6MtnZarjOH pic.twitter.com/MpI8ENtq7P — ninokuni (@ninokuni_global) November 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the Wishing Tree Episode Eve Event is giving away Evermore's First Snow for completing missions, which can then be used to redeem goodies like the 4-star Episode Familiar Dururu and 4-star Decoration Chests.

If you're keen on experiencing the update for yourself, you can download Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also visit the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of the game's update as well.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best RPGs on Android?