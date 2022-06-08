Welcome to Next Level Gaming

Hello there, and welcome to the latest section here on Pocket Gamer. Since you've already landed on this article, you'll probably already know it's called Next Level Gaming and that it's been created in association with gaming hardware giants Razer! Together, we will bring you a host of articles each week that ranges from best of lists to educational articles that will dispel some confusing technical jargon. But more on that later.

First, let's discuss Razer, which you've undoubtedly heard of, even if you're only moderately interested in gaming. The hardware company was founded back in 1998 and since then has become widely known as one of the best in the business. Whether you're looking for gaming mice, keyboards, or monitors, Razer has multiple options available with stellar reputations. But, did you know that they also created numerous peripherals for mobile?

That's right! Over the last few years, Razer has created several accessories for iPhone and Android, including the critically acclaimed Razer Kishi controller, which is now new and improved with the arrival of the Kishi V2. But beyond that, they've also made cases, cooling pads, and more. Of course, here at Pocket Gamer, we're mostly interested in games, and that's what a lot of this section will focus on by providing you with best of lists from a variety of genres you can enjoy with a Razer Kishi and Kishi V2 controller.

Regardless of whether you play games through Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass or prefer to stick to the premium mobile market, there will be a list for you in the future. On top of that, we'll dip into ways you can bolster your mobile gaming experience, such as by investing in a cooler to prevent your device from overheating, or we'll sing the virtues of owning a good pair of headphones to make the most of a game with fantastic audio. Lastly, we want to make gaming a more accessible hobby, so we'll look to create articles that will explain some common terms that are often thrown around without definition.

Whichever type of content you decide to read, we hope you find it helpful and that it enhances your mobile gaming experience!