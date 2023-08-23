Dungeon Hunter 6 gets a firsthand look at Gamescom 2023

Preferred Partner Feature

It's not often that a game series reaches the higher digits, but Gameloft has hit gold with Dungeon Hunter and is planning to unveil their upcoming entry. That's right, it's time for Dungeon Hunter 6, and those who will be attending Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany will have the chance to see it for themselves. In addition to its own reputation, Dungeon Hunter 6 has the support and endorsement of gaming powerhouse, the publisher GOAT Games. There's still time to see it for yourself if you can make it to the event before August 27th.

To call this game "highly anticipated" would be something of an understatement. Despite being a long-running series, the last Dungeon Hunter game came out in 2015. Dungeon Hunter 5 was of course the most active entry to date having most of the features associated with online RPGs like clans, events, and ongoing expansions having been updated recently only a few months ago. However, it looks like the long-awaited sequel will finally appear to take the lead with the features we've come to expect as well as what makes the game great in the first place.

Dungeon Hunter 6 returns you once again to a fantasy land of Valenthia and battle where you'll be able to customise your heroes down to the last detail to face any challenge. The game boasts the continuation of an epic storyline amidst the exciting hack-and-slash gameplay supported by all-new HD visuals that will put your phone's processing power to the test. It makes use of the online features by making it easier to connect with familiar and new players in order to take on harder quests together for even greater rewards.

Machine Ma, the VP of GOAT Games, shared words of praise and excitement in stating that Dungeon Hunter 6 "not only caters to loyal Dungeon Hunter fans but also offers a unique experience that [they] are confident all players are going to love." To that end, those who are able to make it to the showcase in Hall 6 - Stand A040 at Gamescom, will have the opportunity to win real-life goodies by participating in the various contests. They'll also be able to meet and pose with members of the gaming team and cosplayers portraying notable in-game characters.

If you're eager to dive into Dungeon Hunter 6, you can pre-register for it using this link. Additionally, this will let you stay informed on any new updates and developments that appear as the game gets closer to release.