Razer announces the launch of the Razer Kishi V2, a new, improved version of the excellent controller

Today, Razer has announced the launch of the Razer Kishi V2, a new and improved version of all the already excellent Razer Kishi controller. The latest edition boasts an array of improvements that will make gaming on the go an even more enjoyable experience, including the addition of a subscription-free app, Razer Nexus.

Despite the name, The Kishi V2 actually draws inspiration from another of the company's popular peripherals, the Razer Wolverine V2 controller. On it, you will find microswitch controls for a more tactile feel when gaming on your phone. It also introduces a Share button, allowing you to capture those clutch kills or hilarious moments with ease before sharing them with your friends and followers.

Of course, it still boasts many of the same features that made the original Kishi a stellar controller. That means you can expect low latency gameplay since the controller is not powered by Bluetooth. Instead, it connects to your device using a USB-C connection. But, don't worry, it includes a pass-through charging port so you can charge your phone as you play if your battery starts to get low.

Naturally, Razer has also worked on the controller's ergonomics, including a comfortable grip that allows you to enjoy a gaming session of multiple hours without issue. The Kishi V2 also boasts a simplified bridge that offers greater stability than its predecessor. All of this comes with maximum compatibility with a range of handsets, including, but not limited to, the following:

Razer Phone / Razer Phone 2

Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+ / S9 / S9+ / S10 / S10+ / S20 Series / S21 Series / Note 8 / Note 9 / Note 10 / Note 10+

Google Pixel 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6

The controller also possesses two multifunction buttons that can be tweaked to suit your needs in the brand new Razer Nexus App. With a click of a button on the Kishi V2, you can launch the app and quickly access all of your installed games. Beyond that, you can stream to Facebook or YouTube, discover other games that are compatible with the controller and tweak the Razer Kishi V2's settings.

Expressing his excitement for the Kishi V2, Richard Hashim, Razer's Head of Mobile & Console Division, said: “The original Razer Kishi blew the doors open for a new category of console-quality controls for the mobile gaming market, and we’re thrilled that Kishi V2 is pushing that experience forward in every possible way.”

He added: “With the cutting-edge technology that we’ve packed into Kishi V2, players can now enjoy the same look and feel of their favorite console and PC games wherever they go without skipping a beat.”

The Kishi V2 for Android will be available to purchase from Razer's official website for $99.99 alongside several other retailers. Meanwhile, the iOS version is expected to launch later this year in the Fall.