On PocketGamer.fun this week: Stealthy shenanigans, nostalgia running wild and Tiny Connections

This week on PocketGamer.Fun, we check out the best Stealth games on mobile

We also celebrate some excellent retro-inspired titles

Tiny Connections, the lovely zen puzzler, is our Game of the Week

Regular readers of Pocket Gamer will be aware that we released a brand new website called PocketGamer.fun. It's a site we've made in collaboration with domain specialists Radix, intending to help you find your next favourite game quickly.

So, if you're looking for distilled gaming recommendations, head over to the site and be greeted with dozens of great games to download any that take your fancy. But, if you're happy with a little more reading, we'll regularly post articles like this one to update you on what we've posted on the site in the last week or so.

Retro graphics, modern sensibility

Undetected, unexpected, stealth perfected

Game of the week

Tiny Connections

Check out PocketGamer.fun