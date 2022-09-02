Razer's Kishi V2 controller is now available for iOS following its Android release earlier this year

Razer has announced that the Kishi V2 controller is now available for iOS. It first launched in June for Android, but now you can enjoy gaming on your phone with a controller regardless of which mobile platform you prefer.

We were impressed with the Razer Kishi V2 when we reviewed it earlier this year. The d-pad and face buttons are more pleasant to press, while the controller is comfortable to use even for extended gaming sessions.

The controller connects directly to your iPhone's lightning port rather than using Bluetooth. This allows for low-latency gameplay, which is particularly crucial for anyone who dabbles in the competitive side of gaming. It also means you can easily charge your phone if the battery gets low.

The Kishi V2 also boasts programmable multifunction buttons located near the triggers. So if you're playing a game where moving your thumb from the analogue stick to the face buttons would prove detrimental, you can remap the inputs to suit your preferences.

Alongside the controller itself, Razer has also released the Razer Nexus App. With it, you can discover controller-compatible games or record and share gameplay. The Kishi V2 features a dedicated button for the app, so you can easily access it as required.

If you're wondering if your iPhone will work with the Kishi V2, here is a list of compatible devices:

iPhone SE (1st and 2nd)

iPhone 6S/6S Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone XS, XS Max, XR

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 13 series

Most modern iPhones, essentially. You will also want to check if you have iOS 15.4 or later, and you're good to go. The Razer Kishi V2 for iOS is available now on Razer's website.