Best games to play with Razer Kishi on Google Play Pass

While iOS users can enjoy Apple Arcade, Android folks have Google Play Pass, although it's a slightly different proposition. Rather than an ever-growing library of original games, Google Play Pass allows you to access a library of games and other apps for a monthly fee.

The titles available on the service are a mixture of free-to-play games with the in-app purchases removed or premium games that have previously released on Android. So, while there's nothing original on Google Play Pass, there are plenty of great titles to play as part of a subscription.

The best news? Some of those games are compatible with a controller, such as the Razer Kishi, meaning you can enjoy the console experience on your phone wherever you might be, whether that's commuting to work on a bus or laying in bed relaxing. So, hit the big blue button below to check out five excellent games on Google Play Pass that you can enjoy with a Razer Kishi.