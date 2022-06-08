Best games to play with Razer Kishi on Google Play Pass
While iOS users can enjoy Apple Arcade, Android folks have Google Play Pass, although it's a slightly different proposition. Rather than an ever-growing library of original games, Google Play Pass allows you to access a library of games and other apps for a monthly fee.
The titles available on the service are a mixture of free-to-play games with the in-app purchases removed or premium games that have previously released on Android. So, while there's nothing original on Google Play Pass, there are plenty of great titles to play as part of a subscription.
The best news? Some of those games are compatible with a controller, such as the Razer Kishi, meaning you can enjoy the console experience on your phone wherever you might be, whether that's commuting to work on a bus or laying in bed relaxing. So, hit the big blue button below to check out five excellent games on Google Play Pass that you can enjoy with a Razer Kishi.
1
Space Marshals
Space Marshals blends two classic settings in a whacky adventure with cowboys in space. It is a top-down shooter where tactics play a big part, rather than aimlessly running around shooting. You play as specialist Burton, who is on a mission to hunt for escaped fugitives.
Across three chapters, you will have to make use of cover to avoid incoming fire while flanking enemies to get the drop on them. You will have a variety of weapons at your disposal, including frag grenades, flashbangs, personal shields, and proximity mines. However, if you'd prefer a stealthy approach, that's a viable option too.
2
Grimvalor
Fans of hack 'n' slash games will certainly want to try Grimvalor. It is an RPG that sees you battling through the hordes of darkness in search of King Valor's guardians, all of which must be killed to restore the world to its former glory.
Grimvalor is a fantastic game with touch controls, but with a Razer Kishi, the experience levels up. Chaining together combos while attacking, dodging, and jumping feels more natural with a controller, and you won't have to worry about your fingers obscuring any of the action.
3
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
That's right! You can play this classic RPG as part of your Google Play Pass subscription, and better still, it has controller support, meaning you can enjoy Knights of the Old Republic as a console experience on the small screen.
If you're somehow unfamiliar with KOTOR, it is an RPG set in the Star Wars universe that takes place 400 years before the Galactic Empire rocked up. The Sith have eliminated hundreds of Jedi Knights, and it's up to you to stop them, or not. If you'd prefer, you can turn to the dark side yourself and enjoy all the force powers that come with it. Force lightning? Yes, please.
4
Titan Quest
Next up, we have another excellent port. This time it's Titan Quest, which was originally released on PC back in 2006. If you've never heard of or played it before, it is an action RPG where you have to battle against the titular Titans to prevent them from destroying the Earth.
That might take you quite a while, since the game offers over 60 hours of playtime, making it perfect for wiling away the hours on a lazy Sunday afternoon. There are a whopping 30 character classes to choose from with 150 different skills, allowing for a ludicrous amount of customisation.
5
Limbo
Finally, we have Playdead's disturbing but incredible puzzle platformer, Limbo. The game starts with a small boy waking up on the edge of a forest before promptly getting chased by a giant spider. It only gets more perilous from there, and you'll have to leap over dangerous gaps and solve numerous puzzles to reach the end.
Failing a jump or not solving a puzzle in time will lead to a series of gruesome deaths for the main character, including dismemberment or beheading. So it's certainly not for the faint of heart, but you'll likely see less of those horrific deaths using a Razer Kishi since most of us feel at home playing a platformer with a controller.