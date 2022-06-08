Potential benefits of the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma

If you spend a lot of time playing games on your phone, you've probably noticed how hot the device itself can become. While it might act as a hand warmer during the winter, it's not particularly good for inner components to frequently hit these temperatures. But that doesn't mean you should stop enjoying those more demanding games like Pokemon Unite and Genshin Impact, but you might want to consider investing in a smartphone cooling fan for those longer sessions at home.

Razer has offered a potential solution with the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, a smartphone cooling fan that uses a heatsink and fan combination to take any excess heat away from your device. It features a 7-blade fan capable of speeds up to 6400 RPM. This is adjustable as well, depending on how much cooling your phone needs at the time. But don't worry about the fan becoming too loud and distracting. It will only register 30dB, meaning you'll barely notice it even without headphones. Although, we'd always recommend wearing a good pair to enhance your gaming experience.

Unlike most smartphone cooling fans, the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma does a little bit more than simply attach to your device. It also boasts Bluetooth technology to give you more control and provide a few more details. Using the companion app, you can select the fan's speed alongside monitoring the current temperature of your phone. Through it, you can also set the fan to automatically switch off once your phone is sufficiently cooled.The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma also includes the company's well-known lighting ecosystem. As you probably assumed, you can adjust this within the app. While it might not add much to cooling the phone, it does allow you to bring a little more personality to proceedings rather than having a cold chunk of plastic stuck to the back of your phone.The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma comes in two variants, depending on if you have an iPhone or Android. For iPhone users, Razer has created a MagSafe edition of the cooler, allowing you to easily connect the cooler to your phone. Meanwhile, Android users can use the clamp variant, which clips neatly onto the back of your device.