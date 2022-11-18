The best platformers you can enjoy with a Razer Kishi
Platformers have always felt best when enjoyed with a controller. Sure, you can find plenty of great PC platformers that perform wonderfully with a keyboard, and likewise, plenty of excellent mobile entries in the genre with great touchscreen controls. But playing them with a controller in hand always rises to the top.
Most of us will hook up a pad to our PC for this very reason, and nowadays, mobile is no different. The App Store and Google Play are home to fantastic platformers on mobile you can enjoy with a controller. In some cases, this elevates an already fun title, while, with ports, it brings the experience closer to the console version.
So if you're looking for some excellent platformers you can enjoy with a controller, you're in the right place. Hit the big blue button below for five stellar suggestions.
1
Dadish
Thomas Young has created something delightful with the Dadish series. It follows the titular character, a radish father, setting off to find his troublesome children. To reach them, our hero must navigate colourful levels littered with enemies, spikes and circular saws. Then, when he finally rescues his offspring, they often have some nonsensical retort that's sure to raise a smile. Seeing what quirky line they'll spout next becomes a genuine reward for beating each level.
And if you enjoy your time with Dadish, there are another two entries in the series that you can play right now. Both deliver the same kooky humour and solid platforming action while adding a few new elements each time to keep the gameplay fresh.
2
Limbo
From the cheerful vibrancy of Dadish to the monochrome melancholy of Limbo. It might be a visual shift, but Limbo still offers a stellar platforming experience as you try and reunite the main character with his missing sister. The game gives off an unsettling atmosphere, helped by the gloomy visuals and chilling soundtrack.
Alongside platforming, Limbo has you completing puzzles throughout your journey, allowing you to soak up the ambience. Then, if you enjoy Limbo and find yourself wanting more of the same, developer Playdead has also created another masterpiece with Inside, which is also available on mobile.
3
Grimvalor
Next, we have a more action-oriented platformer. While in our previous entry, your offence is limited, it's the main focus of Grimvalor. With fast-paced combat, you will be able to chain together your attacks as you dispatch your foes in a bid to restore a corrupted realm. It's an incredibly satisfying system.
Outside of hacking and slashing your way through foes, you will engage in a spot of platforming and exploration as you hunt for new equipment and work on levelling up your character. It's also worth pointing out that Grimvalor is a premium game, so you won't have to worry about any pesky ads interrupting your experience after your initial purchase.
4
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
Next, we have another port, a remake of the 1989 game Wonderboy III: The Dragon's Trap. Don't worry, though. It doesn't feel that old when you play it. The developers have introduced several modern-day conveniences, such as instant weapon-toggling.
Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap follows a young lad who has become afflicted with a curse that turns him into a Lizard-Man. To reverse the curse and return to human form, he must travel across the land and defeat all of the dragons. No easy task, that's for sure. But along the way, he will gain new abilities that prove invaluable to achieving his goal.
5
Terraria
If you enjoy games that focus on exploring, building, and crafting, then the mobile port of Terraria might be worth your time. Set in a procedurally generated world, you can set about creating your own city, mining for valuable materials or even seeking out powerful opponents to test your fighting skills.
It's a game about freedom, allowing you to approach it however you please. And, if you prefer to share these types of experiences, you will be pleased to learn that you can play Terraria with up to seven of your pals in multiplayer. It's a game with endless replayability, thanks to the sheer amount of content and the procedurally generated nature of the world.