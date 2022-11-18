The best platformers you can enjoy with a Razer Kishi

Platformers have always felt best when enjoyed with a controller. Sure, you can find plenty of great PC platformers that perform wonderfully with a keyboard, and likewise, plenty of excellent mobile entries in the genre with great touchscreen controls. But playing them with a controller in hand always rises to the top.

Most of us will hook up a pad to our PC for this very reason, and nowadays, mobile is no different. The App Store and Google Play are home to fantastic platformers on mobile you can enjoy with a controller. In some cases, this elevates an already fun title, while, with ports, it brings the experience closer to the console version.

So if you're looking for some excellent platformers you can enjoy with a controller, you're in the right place. Hit the big blue button below for five stellar suggestions.