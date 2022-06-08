Best games to play with Razer Kishi on Apple Arcade
Since launching on September 19th back in 2018, Apple Arcade's library has continued to grow with some excellent additions along the way. There's a mixture of brand new games exclusive to the subscription service alongside revamped versions of classics that, in some cases, remove those pesky microtransactions that can spoil otherwise stellar titles.
If you're an iOS user and regularly play games on your phone, you've probably dabbled with Apple Arcade to some extent. You might be a long-time subscriber, or perhaps you used the one-month free trial to sample some of the titles on offer before hastily cancelling your membership. Either way, did you know that most Apple Arcade titles boast controller support?
That's right. You can hook up a controller, such as the Razer Kishi, to your iPhone and experience Apple Arcade in a whole other way. Many developers have worked hard to create excellent touch screen controls for their games on Apple Arcade, and they work incredibly well. But sometimes, there's nothing better than using a controller since it can significantly enhance the experience. Click the big blue button below to check out five of the best games you can play on Apple Arcade with a Razer Kishi.
Oceanhorn 2
Cornfox & Brothers' Oceanhorn 2 is an absolutely beautiful looking third-person RPG that's practically calling out for a controller, not least because it delivers over 20 hours of gameplay, which is far more comfortable using an analogue stick than skidding your thumbs across a glass screen for hours if you ask me.
Oceanhorn 2 is set one thousand years before the original and sees you embarking on an adventure across Gaia. You play as a young knight tasked with fighting back against Warlock Mesmeroth's intimidating Dark Army. You won't have to face this danger alone, though, as you will join forces with Trin, Archimedes, and Gen along the way. They each bring different skills that you can use in both battle and to solve the game's many puzzles.
The Pathless
Next up, we have a lovely third-person action-adventure game from the developer of Abzû. The Pathless was often used to advertise Apple Arcade before the service launched, but it didn't arrive until over a year later. Still, it proved to be worth the wait and promptly established itself as a must-play Apple Arcade game that's even better when played using a controller.
In The Pathless, you take on the role of the Hunter, a mysterious individual who possesses incredible archery skills. They travel to an island with the goal of eliminating a curse that currently affects the entire world. Throughout the story, you will form a bond with an eagle and solve multiple puzzles and fight against corrupted spirits together.
NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition
Our next entry is for all the sports fans out there. NBA 2K22 is undoubtedly an excellent Apple Arcade game if you play with the touch screen controls. But it feels even more at home when using a Razer Kishi. It offers a host of different modes to dive into, depending on if you're looking for a drop-in experience or something more substantial to sink your teeth into.
Arena Quick Match allows you to hop into a basketball match straight away, while MyCAREER sees you becoming the GM and Head Coach of your favourite team before playing through seasons. Meanwhile, if the appeal of sports games is testing your skills against other players, you can always jump into Online Multiplayer to see how you fare.
Disney Melee Mania
Have you ever wondered what would happen if Buzz Lightyear fought with Elsa of Arendelle? Or perhaps if Princess Jasmine decided to scrap with Timon from the Lion King? Disney Melee Mania allows you to answer these hypothetical questions as you take control of popular Disney and Pixar characters and do battle in 3v3 matches.
Disney Melee Mania is a MOBA from developer Mighty Bear Games, who you may know from the wonderful Butter Royale. It features five-minute matches, making it perfect for playing on the go, with multiple game modes available if you want to mix up the gameplay a little. If you don't see your favourite character yet, fear not. The developers are committed to adding new ones quite regularly.
Little Orpheus
The Chinese Room's Little Orpheus is a cinematic platformer that looks stunning on any iOS device. It's set in 1962 and follows Comrade Ivan Ivanovich. He was initially sent to explore the centre of the Earth in a capsule, the titular Little Orpheus. However, he disappears and isn't seen again for three years when he re-emerges and informs everyone he saved the world.
He then begins to tell the tale, and that's where you come in. While Ivan recounts his adventures in the centre of the earth and how he ended up losing the atomic bomb that powers Little Orpheus, you will need to guide him across a series of platforming segments and battle against nasty beasts, all in glorious technicolour.