Best games to play with Razer Kishi on Apple Arcade

Since launching on September 19th back in 2018, Apple Arcade's library has continued to grow with some excellent additions along the way. There's a mixture of brand new games exclusive to the subscription service alongside revamped versions of classics that, in some cases, remove those pesky microtransactions that can spoil otherwise stellar titles.

If you're an iOS user and regularly play games on your phone, you've probably dabbled with Apple Arcade to some extent. You might be a long-time subscriber, or perhaps you used the one-month free trial to sample some of the titles on offer before hastily cancelling your membership. Either way, did you know that most Apple Arcade titles boast controller support?

That's right. You can hook up a controller, such as the Razer Kishi, to your iPhone and experience Apple Arcade in a whole other way. Many developers have worked hard to create excellent touch screen controls for their games on Apple Arcade, and they work incredibly well. But sometimes, there's nothing better than using a controller since it can significantly enhance the experience.