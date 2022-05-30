The Warhammer Skulls mobile showcase will air on June 1st here on Pocket Gamer

Join us for plenty of excellent reveals!

In case you missed it, last week, we announced we are handling the mobile side of the Warhammer Skulls 2022 festival. The event will run from June 1st to 8th, with our showcase taking place on June 1st at around 6:30 pm BST. You can check out the broadcast on the Pocket Gamer YouTube channel and right here on pocketgamer.com, so mark the date in your calendar.

So, what can you expect from our Skulls mobile showcase? Well, if you've ever tuned in to one of our many LaunchPad events, then you'll already have an idea. The show will be hosted by our video editor James Gilmour and will feature trailers, interviews and plenty of discussion about everything that we show off. There will be eight games in total, with a mixture of brand new reveals, first looks and massive updates to existing favourites.

Don't worry if you miss the initial broadcast here on PG. The VOD will, of course, be available after the show finishes to enjoy at your leisure. Likewise, stay tuned to the site where we will publish several articles with details about all of the games from the showcase following the event.

It's an exciting time to be a Warhammer fan, that's for sure. With so many games already available, and more on the horizon, we are absolutely spoiled for choice. And don't forget that the Skulls festival itself runs until June 8th. So if you also dabble in PC and console gaming, don't forget to tune into those streams for even more reveals.