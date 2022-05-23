Warhammer Skulls 2022: The home of mobile gaming becomes the home of Warhammer mobile

Warhammer Skulls is set to return for its sixth year this June and will showcase a host of games, including the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Space Marine 2. Beyond that, you can expect news about existing titles like Vermintide 2 and Warhammer III. Of course, those are all console or PC games, and here at Pocket Gamer, our interest is purely in mobile. So why are we telling you about Warhammer Skulls?

Well, as you might already be aware, there is no shortage of Warhammer games out there on the App Store and Google Play, so we've teamed up with Games Workshop to present the mobile side of the Skulls festival. That's right! We will be handling the mobile announcements of Skulls, highlighting several mobile Warhammer games, showcasing some never-before-seen gameplay and giving you the lowdown on loads of upcoming updates.

It's going to be good fun, so make sure to check it out on June 1st, whether you're an ardent Warhammer fan or simply enticed by the cool armour the space marines wear.

So, what can you expect from the video? If you've ever tuned in to one of our LaunchPad streams before, you already have a good idea. Although it won't be streamed live, it will follow a similar format. We will share a mixture of trailers and interviews while giving our thoughts on each of the games.

And if that's not enough Warhammer for you, then there's still the rest of the Skulls festival to enjoy. You can check out the poster below for all the details and a list of who's involved.