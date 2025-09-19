Safari's newest version will allow you to play full-screen browser games

The days of Flash are back, sort of

Apple is bringing full-screen gaming to Safari in an upcoming update

It'll mark a major change for the company that has been made to adapt in recent years

And it'll also offer a new avenue for the budding browser gaming industry

Like many of you who're perhaps of a younger vintage, I remember starting off my time in gaming with the wonders of Adobe Flash. Be it Miniclip or Armor Games, the heyday of the Flash plugin let you play sometimes full-scale releases on your humble web browser.

Now, those days may be coming back even moreso as Apple is set to offer full-screen browser gaming on Safari. This particular field may not be what springs to mind when you think of 'mobile gaming', but it's not exactly an insignificant sector either.

The news itself came to our attention thanks to one of the folks at Playgama posting about it on LinkedIn. And it's easy to see why the business side of things is getting so excited, since it makes their releases a more appealing prospect for players who want a more immersive experience.

Full-dive

For the rest of us, it may not be that much of a game-changing alteration, but it's definitely one to watch. Browser gaming has made something of a comeback in recent years, and Apple leaning into that could mean we'll be playing a lot more of them in the coming years, too.

It certainly has its appeal, being less stressful on your hardware. But it also has its drawbacks, such as needing to access it via a browser in the first place. However, Apple embracing it slowly is a big change for a company that previously held such an iron grip on its smartphones and what could be played on them.

Safari browser gaming is just another alternative on Apple, for a platform that has grown increasingly varied. But there are plenty of other storefronts that are making their mark in a more traditional way now they're allowed to, as is the case with those seen in our regular feature Off The AppStore, which explores the most interesting releases on third-party storefronts!